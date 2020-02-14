Kutch: Vijay Rupani inaugurates conference of tourism secretaries

Vijay Rupani, on Thursday, inaugurated a beach festival in Mandvi. (File) Vijay Rupani, on Thursday, inaugurated a beach festival in Mandvi. (File)

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani, on Thursday, inaugurated a beach festival in Mandvi and declared open a conference of tourism secretaries of the country’s various states, at Dhordo in Kutch.

Rupani inaugurated the Mandavi Beach Festival organised by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) in the presence of Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda and Kutch MP Vinod Chavda, at Mandvi beach in Kutch. The CM also threw open a tent city comprising 55 modern and luxurious tents on the beach. The festival will go for 45 days.

TCGL is an undertaking of the state government working for the promotion of tourism in the state.

Later in the evening, Rupani inaugurated a conference of tourism secretaries of various states of the country at Dhordo, the venue of the ongoing annual Rann Utsav. The three-day event is organised by the Central government. Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (independent charge), Prahlad Singh Patel was also present at the event.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the conference, Rupani said tourism can be a medium of showing the ‘unity in diversity’ of India.

Rupani and Patel also jointly inaugurated a tourist reception centre and refreshment centre at Dhordo.

