Kutch shopkeeper chokes girl to death, attempts to kill self in Rajkot hotel: Police

A TWENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD shopkeeper from Madhapar in Kutch was booked for allegedly murdering a girl inside a hotel room in Rajkot city Thursday. Hours after allegedly choking the girl to death using a plastic cable, the shopkeeper consumed acid and attempted to take his own life before he was rushed to a hospital in the city where his condition continued to be critical Friday.

Police said they got an alert around 10:30 pm Thursday that a girl was lying unconscious inside a hotel room in the Karanpara area and that a man in the same room had consumed acid. The woman, who had a plastic cable tied around her neck, was declared dead on the spot while the shopkeeper, identified as a resident from Madhapar village on the outskirts of Bhuj town in Kutch, was rushed to a private hospital.

The girl was identified as a resident of Jamnagar district who was a diploma engineering student at an engineering college in Rajkot city.

“The couple had checked in the hotel around 9 am Thursday. Apparently, they were into some relationship but somehow, things went awry and the accused choked the victim to death with the help of a packaging tape,” Manoharsinh Jadeja, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-II) said, adding, “According to the primary details that we have, this happened between 10 am to 10:30 am. The accused remained in the same room for the entire day before attempting to take his own life by consuming acid at around 6 pm Thursday.”

Jadeja said that based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the shopkeeper has been booked for murder.

The DCP said that after consuming the acid, the shopkeeper dialed his brother and informed him that he had attempted suicide. “His brother came down and rushed him to a hospital. We are investigating as to who all he was in contact with during the day,” Jadeja said, adding the accused had ordered a bottle of acid and a bottle of water Thursday evening.

The victim used to commute between Rajkot and her native place in Jamnagar. While a photocopy she produced at the reception of the hotel in Rajkot recorded her birth year as 2003, the one given to police by her father recorded 2005 as the year of her birth. Police said they were ascertaining the exact age of the victim.

“One of the uncles of the accused also lives in Jamnagar and that’s how the two had come into contact around two years ago. The girl’s family had also got some whiff of the relationship,” Jadeja further said, adding, “Forensic experts opined that the girl died around 10:30 am, and yet, the accused didn’t inform anyone. He had also come with the plastic strips with which he choked the girl and some blades. All this suggests that he murdered the victim.”

Police said the girl’s body was sent to a government hospital in the city for conducting a post-mortem and that a report was being awaited. “The accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is reported to be critical,” said DCP.