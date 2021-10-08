Gujarat: 70 illegal access points on NH 41 shut, animal fatalities drop by 78%

Kutch (East) police and L&T Samkhiyali Gandhidham Tollway Limited (L&T SGTL) have closed 70 illegal access points and gaps in the median on the Samakhiyali-Gandhidham stretch of National Highway 41 in Kutch district as part of a special drive, resulting in a 78 per cent reduction in animal fatalities on the six-lane highway over the past one year.

The special drive was launched on October 2, 2020 to prevent motor accidents and to check animals from straying on the highway. During the year-long drive, police and L&T SGTL blocked 70 illegal access points and gaps in the divider by erecting or restoring metal-beam crash barriers and constructing dividers on the highway, which connects Kandla and Mundra ports to the rest of the country.

“The sustained efforts have resulted in hurdle free driving experience and drastic reduction in animal fatalities on the road. A cursory look at the data provides more insight into the results of this drive: 78 percent reduction in cattle fatalities from October 2019 to October 2020 and 20 fatalities from October 2020 to October 2021,” Kutch (East) SP Mayur Patil said in a release.

“Not only that, police took prompt action against those who damaged the median or created illegal access points to the highway again. This has helped in preventing accidents on the highway,” said an officer of L&T SGTL, which manages and maintains the highway.