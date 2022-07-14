Kutch logs around 100 per cent of annual rainfall this monsoon

RESIDENTS OF Kutch district celebrated as Narmada waters ran the entire 357-km long course of Kutch Branch Canal (KBC) and started draining into a local river in Mod Kuba village, the tail-end of the canal in Mandvi taluka of that district on July 7.

A week on, many parts of the district, where every third year is a poor-monsoon year, are facing flood-like situation and the district has logged around 100 per cent of its annual rainfall as the south-west monsoon has brought record precipitation in July. The district was pounded by heavy rain Tuesday and heavy rain forecast forced the district administration to order schools to remain shut Wednesday and Thursday.

According to rainfall data available with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Agency (GSDMA), Kutch had received an average 445 millimetres (mm) or around 18 inch of rainfall as of July 13 morning.

That is 97.54 per cent of its long-term annual average of 456 mm rainfall (25 mm make one inch) recorded between 1992 and 2021.

This is also the highest in any district so far this monsoon in terms of percentage rainfall.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Narmada district in south Gujarat stands second with 84.13 per cent (900 mm against long-term average 1070 mm), followed by Devbhumi Dwarka with 71.26 per cent (392 mm, average 729 mm) and Porbandar with 62.56 per cent (478 mm, average 764 mm)—both in Saurashtra region.

Chhota Udepur in central Gujarat is fifth on the chart with 60.47 percent rainfall (625 mm, average 1033 mm).

Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Jamnagar and Junagadh are among the districts which have recorded more than half of their annual rainfall by now.

In fact, six of Kutch’s 10 talukas have already received more than 100 per cent of their annual rainfall even as the monsoon is in its early phase in the state.

Lakhpat taluka has so far registered 570 mm which is 155.70 per cent of its average 366 mm. Mundra has recorded 137.92 per cent, Mandvi 134.76 per cent, Bhuj 129.23 per cent, Nakhatrana 123.93 per cent and Abdasa 117 per cent.

The other four talukas, which are in the eastern part of Kutch are lagging behind though.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Gujarat receives 40 per cent of its rainfall of the southwest monsoon season in the month of July and 28 per cent in August. The state gets 96 per cent of its annual monsoon during the southwest monsoon period of June-September.

The 97.54 percent rainfall in Kutch so far this season is the highest at least in the past seven years.

Generally, monsoon rain reach Kutch in the second week of July, around a week after the monsoon covers Saurashtra. But this year, the showers hit Kutch early as Mandvi and Lakhpat received 75 mm and 51 mm rainfall respectively on July 2.

The following day, Mundra reported 72 mm rainfall. Lakhpat, Mandvi and Mundra have since continued to experience precipitation every day, with Lakhpat being splashed by 276 mm in a single day on July 9.

The early rain this monsoon and more rainy days early in the season are in line with conclusions of a study by the climate research division of the IMD published in January, 2020.

The researchers analysed weather data of Gujarat from 1989 to 2018 and concluded that due to climate change, there is an increase in the number of rainy days as well as heavy rainfall days in Kutch and a few other districts.

“During the period from June to September, there is a significant increase in the frequency of rainy days in stations in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Patan, Valsad, Surat and Sabarkantha districts,” the study titled Observed Rainfall Variability and Changes over Gujarat State, concludes.

Despite the number of rainy days going up, Kutch continues to be the district with the highest number of dry days—ranging from 306.2 days to 319 days, it further notes.