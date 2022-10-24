Kutch cattle herder, 86, languishes in Pak jail despite completing his sentence

A cattle herder from Kutch who allegedly lost his way and crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 continues to languish in Pakistani jail despite completing his prison term three years ago.

A social worker from Kutch has written to the Pakistan government seeking the octogenarian cattle herder’s release on humanitarian grounds. The letter claims that Latif Sama’s mental health has deteriorated following his long stay in the prison.

A resident of Juna, a village around 95 km from Bhuj, Latif went missing in September 2018. Sadhak, Latif’s son, claims that his father, who was 82 years then, lost his way due to poor eyesight and erroneously crossed over to Pakistan through the land border near Khavda, around 60 km away from his village.

“There was no word of him for around a month after Latif went missing from his village. Later on, through relatives in Sindh province of Pakistan, we learnt that he had been detained by Pakistani rangers. The relatives informed us after reading about his arrest in local newspapers,” Fazulla Sama, a social worker from Nana Dinara near Khavda in Kutch, says.

Fazulla says Latif was tried by Pakistan for allegedly crossing the border without valid papers and was awarded a prison term. “His jail term ended on April 22, 2022. However, Pakistan has not released and repatriated him even though his mental health is deteriorating,” the social worker said, adding a Pakistani court had ordered his repatriation around 10 months ago but the cattle herder continues to be held in Landi jail.

The social worker wrote to the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi early this month requesting Latif’s release on humanitarian grounds.

Fazulla further said that Latif’s aged wife and six children in Juna are waiting for his safe return. “Sadhak had written to then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in November last year, underlining the fact that his father has become mentally unsound and therefore, be repatriated at the earliest. However, his plea fell on deaf ears,” Fazulla further said.