Kutch Branch Canal develops breach during maiden testing

THE KUTCH Branch Canal (KBC) of the Narmada dam project developed a breach near Bidada village on the outskirts of Mandvi taluka of Kutch during its maiden testing by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), even as engineers claimed that they managed to flow the water till the tail-end of the canal early on Thursday.

A major breach in the structure of KBC was reported early morning near Bidada village. Purported photos and videos were circulated on social media, showing water gushing away through the broken lining and the earthen embankment having been washed away.

“The breach came to our notice at around 7 am near Bidada. There was lot of flow of Narmada waters in the canal as we were testing our canal to the extreme and it was raining heavily also. So, in short period of time, around eight metre stretch of the earthen embankment of the canal was washed away,” said an SSNNL official, adding “The discharge at the tail-end of the canal was around 500 cusecs (cubic feet per second).

The officer added that as the flow of water in the canal was high and it was raining torrentially in that area, the repair work was progressing slowly.

SSNNL officers and Jadeja said that no significant damage to property was reported due to the canal breach.