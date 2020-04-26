Kutch BJP leader’s brother held for illegal possession of liquor

While checking the car, police allegedly found a bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor under the driver’s seat. They also seized a knife from his possession. (Representational Image) While checking the car, police allegedly found a bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor under the driver’s seat. They also seized a knife from his possession. (Representational Image)

Police on Saturday arrested the brother of BJP’s Kutch district president Keshubhai Patel for allegedly carrying a bottle of liquor in his car near Bhuj town.

The accused, Chandubhai Patel, was travelling in his car at around 7 pm on Saturday when he was stopped by a team of Kutch (west) police at Shekhpir Tran Rasta as part of checking due to the coronavirus lockdown.

While checking the car, police allegedly found a bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor under the driver’s seat. They also seized a knife from his possession.

“The accused did not have any pass or permit to keep the liquor,” Karshan Gadhvi, a police constable posted at the police headquarters of Kutch (west) stated in his complaint.

Based on the police constable’s complaint, Paddhar police booked and arrested Chandubhai under the Prohibition Act.

“However, later on, he was granted bail as he had complaint of ill-health,” Pravin Vaniya, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Paddhar police, the investigating officer of the case, said.

Chandhubhai, 59, who is a farmer, lives in Banker’s Colony in Bhuj town.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, BJP leader Keshubhai said his younger brother lives separately with his own family. “Police is doing fair and independent investigation into the incident. Law is common for all and it should take its own course in this matter,” the BJP leader said in the statement.

