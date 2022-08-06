scorecardresearch
Khodaldham Young Political Leadership Institute organises seminar for youths aspiring to join politics

SHREE KHODALDHAM Trust’s Khodaldham Young Political Leadership Institute (KYPLI) organised its maiden seminar for the youths aspiring to join politics in Rajkot Saturday.

BJP leader Dhansukh Bhanderi, Manhar Patel of Congress and Manoj Sorathiya of Aam Admi Party addressed the seminar, organised at Shree Sardar Patel Cultural Foundation (SSPCF). Shree Khodaldham Trust president Naresh Patel also addressed the seminar.

Addressing a press conference after the seminar, Naresh Patel said that the institute is aimed at facilitating educated youth aspiring to join politics.
He said that KYPLI will offer a year-long training course to young men and women.

“Khodaldham is making attempts for youth believing in fairness and values to join politics,” said Patel, adding the training will include moral education also and that the course will be divided into six parts.

He said that the training will include visits to Assembly Houses as well as the Parliament.

Patel had announced setting up KYPLI in June this year while making his decision public that he was not joining party politics at that juncture.

