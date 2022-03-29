Khodaldham trust is holding survey to find if I should join politics: Naresh Patel

CHAIRMAN OF Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), Naresh Patel, on Monday said that the SKT is conducting a field survey to ascertain people’s views on whether he should join politics and which political party he should go for, but added that so far the reaction received from a very limited area of Saurashtra has been mixed.

“Khodaldham has network spanning districts, talukas and villages, operated through conveners. Committees under conveners are going door-to-door, telling people that there is talk going on (that Naresh Patel is considering to join politics), and seeking to know from them as to whether he should take such a step,” Naresh Patel said while interacting with media persons at Sardar Patel Cultural Foundation (SPCF) in Rajkot’s Mavdi area on Monday.

SPCF runs under the aegis of SKT and provides free coaching to youth aspiring for government jobs.

He said that the reaction from the limited number of villages covered in the survey so far has been mixed. “The survey has been completed in only a limited number of villages in Saurashtra and as I told you, the reaction has been mixed,” said Patel.

“While I am not going to base my decision on the basis of who has more votes. Some villages will have more Patidars, others could be dominated by Koli and some others could have Bharwads as the majority community. Accordingly, we are seeking their suggestions also,” he added.

Patel said that he is hopeful the survey, which will span all districts across the state, will be over by the third week of April and that he himself is also touring districts.

The SKT chairman said that the opinion he has received from interacting with a lot of people over whether he should join politics is also divided.

“I receive a number of phone calls and have been meeting elders, well-wishers and the youth and two things are coming forth from interaction with them. One section is telling me, ‘Nareshbhai, the organisation where you presently are is a very good place (to serve the people).” said Patel.

In the past, Patel has said that he has received invites from the BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party to join their ranks.