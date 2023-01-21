Khodaldham Trust inducts former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel’s daughter in it board of trustees

Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), the powerful organisation of Leuva Patel community, inducted Anar Patel, daughter of Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel in its board of trustees, along with 48 others, announcing its expansion to north, central and south Gujarat regions.

Patel was inducted in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at an event marking the 7th anniversary of Khodaldham temple in Rajkot on Saturday.

Anar, a businesswoman and a social worker, was formally welcomed to the trust by SKT president Naresh Patel and trustee Chhagan Busa by offering her a scarf of the temple in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel, Ministers Raghavji Patel, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulubhai Bera and other trustees during the 7th patotsava (consecration ceremony) of the temple meeting of SKT convenors and volunteers at Khodaldham campus near Kagvad village in Rajkot district.

Anar’s induction comes around three months after she visited Khodaldham, the shrine of goddess Khodiyar, in the run-up to the Assembly election in the state and when she was received by Naresh Patel.

“I am feeling proud to become a trustee of the organisation while also understanding my responsibilities. I have been into social service for the past 32 years. I shall strive to serve more (through Khodaldham). I have been working for years in the field of education, health, skill development and women empowerment. I’ll do whatever I can in these areas and support the agenda of the trust,” Anar, who lives in Ahmedabad, told media persons after her induction.

Shree Khodaldham Trust built the temple and manages it and the campus surrounding it.

Along with Anar, 48 others were also inducted as trustees in the SKT. They include Dinesh Bambhaniya, one the leaders of the Patidar quota stir, BJP MP Ramesh Dhaduk’s son Naimish, Jitu Tanti, a relative of Suzlon founder late Tulsi Tanti, Bipin Gota, a cooperative leader and builder from Ahmedabad, VP Vaishnav, the president of Rajkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pravin Patel, an auto-dealer in Indore etc.

With this, the number of members in the board of trustees of SKT has gone up to 97.

Naresh Patel also announced plans to set up four campuses combining education, health and sports facilities across the state and one educational campus near the Statue of Unity (SoU) in Narmada district. The SKT president said that land has already been purchased for the proposed campuses at Amreli village on the outskirts of Rajkot city and near the SoU, and added that one campus each will also be developed in north, central and south Gujarat regions. He also pledged Rs 25 crore donation for the proposed Amreli village campus, which will be developed on a 50-acre land.

“Khodaldham is an idea and we have to transform this idea into the welfare of the nation,” Naresh Patel, an industrialist from Rajkot city, said while addressing the gathering. He also noted that Anandiben Patel, during her tenure as CM of Gujarat from 2014 to 2016, had gifted Khodaldham Shakti Van and also made water available for the campus.

CM Bhupendra Patel also praised Khodaldham, saying the organisation has been promoting social harmony. “Khodaldham temple is not merely a temple but an idea. This organisation has taken initiatives for the welfare of the nation along with the welfare of the community… Khodaldham is not an organisation of the Patidar community alone. It is an article of faith for all the sections of the society. This organisation is working day and night to promote unity among the society,” said the CM adding, the Khodaldham temple is the first in the world whose entry gate has the National Flag flying.

SKT also felicitated newly-elected MLAs cutting across party lines, who hail from the Patidar community. They included Ranesh Tilala of the BJP, Kirit Patel of the Congress and Bhupat Bhayani of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“SKT needs more people on board for the development of the proposed five campuses. This is the reason why new trustees from across the state have been inducted in its board,” an SKT source said.