Khambhalia drug haul: Kara brothers bought trawler to receive narcotics from Pak boat, say police

Salim Kara and his brother Ali Kara — two accused arrested in connection with the Khambhalia drug haul case — had purchased a fishing trawler and sent it across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between India and Pakistan to receive nearly 63 kilograms of contraband worth Rs 315 crore from a Pakistani boat, police claimed.

According to police, the two brothers purchased the trawler 10 days before Shehzad Ghoshi, a vegetable vendor from Thane, was held with 17 kg of drugs worth Rs 88.25 crore from near Khambhalia town of Devbhumi Dwarka on November 9. Ghoshi took the delivery of 19 packets of heroin and methamphetamine from Salim Kara and Ali Kara — residents of coastal Salaya town of Devbhumi Dwarka, they said.

Police investigation also revealed that the drug packets seized from Ghoshi bears reference to Aziz Bank of Kandahar in Afghanistan and some other writings in Iranian language. The 47 packets seized from the residence of the Kara brothers in Salaya with 45.368 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 226.84 crore also have some writing in Iranian language and symbols of three camels and a car.

On Friday, the Devbhumi Dwarka police arrested Salim Jasraya (50), a fisherman of Salaya and his brother Irfan Jasraya (34), claiming the duo had taken the delivery of the heroin and mephedrone consignment worth Rs 315 crore from the Pakistani boat near the IMBL.

Devbhumi Dwarka SP Sunil Joshi said that Salim Jasraya and his brother Irfan went “to the IMBL to take delivery of the drug consignment and brought it to Salaya on the fishing boat Faruki-1”.

With this, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to five, including Ghoshi and the Kara brothers.

Police said that the Kara brothers purchased fishing trawler Faruki-1 on a “warfooting” from Rupen harbour near Dwarka town and directed the Jasraya brothers to set sail from the harbour on October 29 to receive the consignment.

“The two men took the boat near the IMBL and contacted the Pakistani boat over wireless. After receiving the consignment of contraband, the duo hid it under their fishing net and landed at Shantinagar coast near Salaya on November 9,” Devbhumi Dwarka police said in a release on Friday, adding Salim Jasraya was a fisherman while his brother was a trader.

The release added that after the Jasraya brothers contacted him, Salim Kara took the consignment to his home in a car and delivered a part of it to Ghoshi in a different car. Police have seized both the cars used by Salim Kara to transport the narcotics.

During questioning, 48-year-old Ali told police that just days after he purchased Faruki-1, his brother asked him to send the boat to IMBL for getting “goods” and that they will get a “lot of money”. Salim Umar Jasraya was working as captain of it while Irfan Umar Jasraya was working as Khalasi (crew member), police said.

Investigation also revealed that the crew of Faruki-1 received the drug consignment from the Pakistani boat on the Indo-Pakistan maritime boundary on November 6. The papers quote 57-year-old Salim as saying that he had ordered the drug consignment from one Fida Haji Hussain of Konrak village in Pakistan by contacting him via WhatsApp calls. In turn, Hussain’s men loaded the drug on board a boat and delivered it to the crew of the Faruki-1 at sea.

Police have seized the fishing trawler as well as the two cars used for transporting the drug from the port to the residence of the Kara brothers.

“We are verifying if the ownership of the boat was transferred in the name of Ali. We have also seized the car which was used for transporting the drug from the port to the residence of the Karas,” Joshi told The Indian Express.

Ghoshi had told police that he had got the narcotic drugs from the Kara brothers. Subsequently, police raided the Kara brother’s residence opposite the office of Customs department in Salaya and recovered 45.368 kg of heroin worth Rs 226.84 crore. Thus, the police have so far seized more than 63 kg of contraband having market value of around Rs 315 crore.