Kesridevsinh Jhala to ascend family throne of erstwhile princely state of Wankaner on March 4

KESRIDEVSINH JHALA, scion of the royal family of erstwhile princely state of Wankaner, is set to ascend the family throne and assume the title of Maharana Raj Saheb Friday after an elaborate raj tilak vidhi — a series of ceremonies spread over five days from Tuesday. The event will also feature a public reception and public feast for all residents of the Wankaner town.

Kesridevsinh’s ascension will come 11 months after the death of his father Digvijaysinh who passed away at the age of 89 in April last year. Digvijaysinh had also served as the first environment minister of the country.

“As per the family tradition, the raj tilak vidhi ceremonies are organised after observing 30 days of mourning following the death of a ruler. However, the Covid-19 pandemic was rampant when my father passed away and therefore, the elders had advised me to assume the title at the end of the 30 days but postpone the celebrations. Now that the situation has improved, we are organising the formal ceremony,” Kesridevsinh told The Indian Express Sunday.

He will be the 16th dynast of the Jhala dynasty of Wankaner to ascend the throne.

Kesridevsinh said the ceremony will begin on the occasion of Mahashivratri Tuesday when he will perform the pooja at Jadeshwar Mahadev Mandir, a Lord Shiva shrine 10 km away from the Wankaner town. After performing the pooja atop the Ratan Tekari hill, he would dedicate to the temple Digvijay Dwar a gate he had constructed in the memory of his father at the entrance of the temple premises.

On Wednesday, the royal family will organise the Brahma Choryasi ritual wherein religious figures will be invited for bhojan . The invitees will recite Vedic mantras and shower their blessings on the royal who is set to become the patriarch of the family.