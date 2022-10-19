scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Kedarnath helicopter crash: Only child, Gujarat woman dies on her 30th birthday

Kruti Barad (30), her cousin Urvi Barad (25), and latter's friend Purva Ramanuj (26) were flying back from Kedarnath to Guptakashi when the helicopter crashed.

Seven people, including the pilot, were killed when a helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath to Guptkashi crashed into a hill in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Tuesday. (PTI)

It was the birthday of one of the three young women from Bhavnagar in Gujarat who died in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath on Tuesday.

Kruti Barad (30), her cousin Urvi Barad (25), and latter’s friend Purva Ramanuj (26) were flying back from Kedarnath to Guptakashi when the helicopter crashed.

“Kruti was our only child and it was her birthday today [Tuesday]. I made a video call to her at 9 am to wish her. She helped us have ‘darshan’ of Kedarnath via phone and wanted to show us the surroundings too. But I cut the call saying I was short of time,” Kruti’s father Kamlesh Barad, a lineman with the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL), told The Indian Express over phone.

An SDRF team at the site of the crash in Uttarakhand. (Credit: SDRF)

Kruti worked as a school teacher in Bhavnagar city, while Urvi was employed with an IT company after completing her degree in computer science from Sardar Patel University. Urvi’s classmate Purva was preparing to go to Canada, her family members said.

“They left on October 15 by bus from Bhavnagar and boarded a train from Ahmedabad the same day. They flew to Kedarnath on Monday and were flying back when they met with the accident,” Kamlesh added.

Purva’s uncle Malay Ramanuj said: “She was preparing to go to Canada in a couple of months. But she wanted to go on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath before that. She made a call to her brother in Surat at 11.35 am, informing him that she would reach home on Wednesday.”

