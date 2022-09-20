scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya students who complained of torture allowed to go home

The 17 students were taken to hospital Sunday evening after they complained of weakness and psychological issues.

“There have been allegations of teachers raising fake bills. We will conduct an inquiry and take action if anyone is found guilty,” the DPEO added.

After they alleged mental and physical torture by teachers, 17 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Merupar village of Halvad taluka of Morbi district were allowed a break to go home on Monday.

The 17 students were taken to hospital Sunday evening after they complained of weakness and psychological issues. However, officers of the education department persuaded them to return to hostel after informing their parents. Accordingly, the students returned to hostel Sunday night. A day later, they were allowed to go home.

“After we received complaints from students that their teachers were asking them to take weekly tests without prior notice, we went to the KGBV Saturday. We sorted out the issue by assuring students that weekly tests won’t be taken without prior notice and tests will be deferred if they were not mentally prepared,” said Bharat Vidja, in-charge district primary education officer (DPEO) of Morbi.

However, on Sunday morning, the students refused to have their breakfast in protest, Vidja said, adding, “As they refused to take food, some of them started feeling weak and therefore they were taken to hospital.”

DPEO said the students returned to their hostel late Sunday. “We persuaded them to return to the hostel and have their meal while informing their parents. On Monday, the girls had their breakfast. To give them mental rest, we allowed the students to go back to their home for a couple of days on Monday,” Vidja added.

KGBVs are residential schools set up by the Central government for providing free loding, boarding and schooling facilities to girl students of upper primary sections in areas where people migrate seasonally in search of work. The scheme is aimed at bringing the school dropout ratio of girl students. The Merupar primary school has 50 girl students studying in Class 6, 7 and 8, Vidja said.

