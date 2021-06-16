Junagadh railway station: Railway clerk saves passenger who fell while boarding train

CCTV footage of the incident shows the train coming to a halt moments after the passenger was rescued. (Representative Image)

A clerk working with the Railways rescued a passenger who fell down while trying to board a train at Junagadh Railway Station on Monday, the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway said, even as CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Wednesday.

“On June 14, a passenger of Somnath-Jabalpur special train got down at Junagadh Railway Station to purchase a bottle of mineral water. In the meantime, the train started moving. The passenger tried to board the moving train but lost his balance and fell down. Chief commercial clerk (CCC) Ashok Murani noticed this, and showing presence of mind, he helped the passenger away from the moving train and saved the latter’ life,” an official release from Bhavnagar divisional railway stated on Wednesday.

The release said that the passenger and his family were on their way back to Ahmedabad from Somnath.

“The passenger was then helped to safely board the train,” the release further said, adding divisional manager of Bhavnagar, Prateek Goswami and chief commercial manager Mashooq Ahmed praised the commercial clerk’s presence of mind.