Junagadh gets 100-bed Ayurveda hospital

Narendra Modi has given thrust to Ayurveda after becoming the Prime Minister, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as he inaugurated Dr Subhash Ayurvedic and General Hospital on the campus of Dr Subhash Academy, run by former minister Jawahar Chavda in Junagadh.

The hospital will go a long way in serving people, he added, addressing a public gathering after the inauguration.

The CM inaugurated the 100-bed hospital on the campus located at Khamdhrol Road. He also launched the Atal Arogya Rath of the educational institute that will go to villages of Junagadh and distribute medicines among the needy patients.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, Transport Minister Arvind Raiyani, the local MP and MLAs were also present on the occasion.

Chavda, who was the Fisheries and Tourism Minister till September this year, is a sitting BJP MLA from the Manavadar Assembly constituency in Junagadh. Lavishing praises on Chavda’s father Pethalji Chavda, the CM said the latter used all his wealth to set up institutions that made education accessible to children living in the rural areas. More than 5,000 students are studying in various educational institutes run by Dr Subhas Academy.

Paatil praised the academy’s efforts in promoting education of the girl child and said it was Modi who made serious efforts for women empowerment through education.

“Narendra Modi is the one who expressed concern for the education of girl child and not only that, he also launched a number of initiatives for the same… The dropout ratio of girls was 22 per cent and Modi ordered a survey to know the reason,” said Paatil.

“The conclusion was that there were no toilets in schools and therefore, instead of going to schools, girls used to prefer to stay back home. During his tenure as Gujarat’s chief minister, Modi allocated Rs 1,000 crore and got toilets in schools constructed within a year. A year after that onward, the dropout ratio of girls started coming down and today it is negligible,” he added.