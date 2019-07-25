Toggle Menu
JMC elections: Your trust in BJP won’t be in vain, Vijay Rupani tells Junagadh residents

The BJP wrested back control of JMC from Congress in 2014 and Rupani was then in charge of BJP for the JMC elections.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday thanked the residents of Junagadh city for electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for one more term in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) and said that the trust shown by the people in his party would not go in vain.

Addressing a public meeting in Junagadh, Rupani said, “I thank the people of Junagadh for making BJP victorious one more time in Junagadh. I assure people of Junagadh that the trust shown by the residents of Junagadh in the BJP will not go in vain. We shall ensure that Junagadh develops at the fastest speed. In participation with people, we shall take development of Junagadh to new heights.”

In the results declared on Tuesday, the ruling BJP won 54 out of 60 seats of JMC. “We shall give the required funds for making Junagadh the fastest developing tourism city. The state government would walk shoulder to shoulder with JMC to ensure the all-round development of Junagadh,” a party release quoted Rupani as saying. The CM also slammed Congress and said Junagadh voters had shown the opposition its place, with Congress reduced to just one seat in the election. The BJP wrested back control of JMC from Congress in 2014 and Rupani was then in charge of BJP for the JMC elections.

