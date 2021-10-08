Jitu Vaghani weighed in silver at Khodaldham

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani was weighed in 105 kilograms of silver at Khodal-dham, the shrine of Leuva Patels’ patron deity, goddess Khodiyar, near Jetpur town of Rajkot district on the first-day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra (JAY) on Thursday.

Vaghani becomes the second minister to be weighed in silver at Khodaldham in less than two months, after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Vaghani was weighed in 105 kilograms of silver. Donors from Mumbai, Surat and Bhavnagar felicitated the Cabinet Minister by weighing him in silver,” SKT, the religious trust that manages and maintains the Khodaldham, stated in a release.

Gujarat’s leading diamantaires Savji Dholakiya and Mathur Savani as well as Surat-based builder Lavji Daliya alias Lavji Badshah were present when Vaghani, a Leuva Patel who hails from Bhavnagar district, was weighed in silver.

Addressing a gathering, largely of Patidar community, at the temple, Vaghani said, “Patidar community has earned the label of being a community which encompasses all communities… all communities are not within us but that they all are with us. They trust us.”

“We are taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra to express our gratitude to the public. It is not a child’s play to give reigns of power to a single party for 28 years, hence the need to seek people’s blessings,” said Vaghani, referring to the BJP rule in the state.

23 electric buses to be flagged off in Rajkot

Minister Jitu Vaghani will flag off the first batch of 23 electric buses for their induction in the fleet of Rajkot Rajpath Limited (RRL) on Friday. The buses will replace the existing fleet of diesel buses in a phased manner, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) officials said.

“Two electric buses will join the fleet of our BRTS buses on Friday itself while 14 others will join later on. They will replace the standard 12-metre long diesel buses currently plying on BRTS corridor,” Jayesh Kukadiya, general manager of RRL, an RMC special purpose vehicle running BRTS and city bus services in Rajkot said.