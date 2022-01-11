Jio ‘not to move further’ with plan to construct towers in Gir

DAYS AFTER The Indian Express reported that Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJI) has sought wildlife clearance for constructing 34 telecommunication towers inside the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary (GNPWLS), the last abode of lions outside Africa, Reliance director Parimal Nathwani on Monday said that his company has decided “not to move further with the proposal unless it is confirmed by the wildlife wing of state forest department”.

The company’s stance comes after the news of Jio’s plans generated a debate on social media and led to an online signature campaign against the proposal.

Nathwani, director (corporate affairs), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the parent company of RJIL, said that there’s a lot of misconception regarding Jio’s proposed rollout of telecommunication services in Gir periphery and within protected forest area (PA).

In a statement posted on Twitter, Nathwani, who is also a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha, said that Jio moved the proposal for constructing 34 telecommunication towers in Gir sanctuary and one in Girnar wildlife sanctuary (GWLS) after being “requested” by the wildlife wing of the Gujarat forest department in 2020. Subsequently, a technical feasibility survey was conducted and a proposal was put forward to the forest department “with minimum infrastructure and maximum coverage” concept.

However, the company has “again initiated discussion with Forest Department to re-evaluate its requirement…”, Nathwani said in his statement.

Shyamal Tikadar, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of Gujarat, confirmed about the communication from Jio and told The Indian Express, “We received an e-mail from the company today (Monday) and its content is similar to what is there in their statement.” Tikadar is also ex-officio member-secretary of the SBWL.

The RIL director, who identifies himself as “a wildlife enthusiast”, further stated that Jio has decided to put the proposal on hold in view of “some elements wrongly circulating in social media that Jio is planning to establish its infrastructure inside sanctuaries for commercial gains”.

Nathwani said,“…Jio wants to clarify that the said proposal was put forward only to facilitate the need of the wildlife wing of the Forest Department and company has no commercial concern and benefit out of this… Jio further clarifies that company has again initiated discussion with Forest Department to re-evaluate its requirement and has decided; not to move further with this proposal unless it will be confirmed by the wildlife wing of State Forest Department.”

On January 5, The Indian Express had reported that Jio has approached the state forest department seeking clearance for the construction of towers in Gir sanctuary and Girnar sanctuary near Junagadh city that is also a habitat of Gir lions.

Jio’s proposals were discussed at a meeting of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL), the statutory apex body that advises government on matters related to wildlife and PAs, on December 22. The Indian Express story generated a debate among conservationists and an online signature campaign was initiated addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, terming the move detrimental to Gir sanctuary. Nathwani, who hails from Gujarat, said the telecom giant will not push the proposal until appropriate directives from the government.

“We, being a responsible corporate entity, are equally concerned and sensitive to the pre-requisites of our environment and valuable wildlife. We, therefore, decide to hold, till we get clear and proper directives/directions from the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department in particular and the Government as a whole,” Nathwani added in his statement.

The SBWL had also discussed Jio’s proposals for setting up seven telecommunication towers in Shoolpaneshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Narmada district and two in Ratanmahal Sloth Bear Sanctuary. Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Kiritsinh Rana told The Indian Express earlier this month that the proposals were pending with the chief minister who is ex-officio chairman of SBWL.

Rana could not be reached for a comment on Monday.

In response to a questionnaire sent by The Indian Express, Nathwani stated on January 3 that Jio had applied for permission to set up towers and lay optical fibre cable (OFC) within certain wildlife sanctuaries of Gujarat under the Digital India initiative of the Government of India, to provide connectivity to the most remote villages.

“We propose to set up our telecom network following all the due procedures stipulated by the Central/State Governments and after obtaining required permissions,” he stated.

On Monday, the RIL director said that while Jio was working to achieve the vision and mission of the Central government towards Digital India programme and to establish connectivity in rural areas, it was also sensitive the needs of wildlife conservation.

“Jio is also sensible and cautious about the conservation of environment and wildlife… . Besides, Jio has always tried to accommodate infrastructural need of various government agencies with path-breaking solutions. With such mindset, Jio was requested to establish its network surround and within Protected Area of Sasan Gir by the wildlife-wing of Gujarat Forest Department in 2020(sic),” Nathwani’s statement said.

“The purpose behind the request was to find out technology based solution for wildlife management and protection, and to provide seamless connectivity to ground staff of wildlife wing… to ensure proper CCTV surveillance among other things.” it added.