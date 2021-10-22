Rajkot: Jewellery manufacturer booked for defrauding 12 jewellers of Rs 5.29 cr

Rajkot city police on Friday arrested a jewellery manufacturer on a complaint that he had cheated 12 jewellers by taking 10 kilograms of gold from them for making ornaments but did not give them ornaments or return the gold cumulatively worth 5.29 crore.

A group of jewellers approached police on Thursday, complaining 12 of them had given 10.495 kilograms of gold and gold jewellery worth Rs 5.29 crore to Tejas alias Bobby Ranpara to Ranpara for manufacturing ornaments. However, Ranpara neither gave them back manufactured jewellery nor did he return them their gold.

Based on a complaint filed by Jashmin Kansagra, one the jewellers allegedly cheated by Ranpara, ‘A’ Division police booked Ranpara under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Hours after an FIR was registered, the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Ranpara on Friday. Police said Ranpara is a native of Padra taluka in Vadodara but a resident of Kevdavadi area in Rajkot city.

In a release, the DCB said that Ranpara launched his business of manufacturing gold jewellery eight years ago in Rajkot.

“The accused has confessed that he had incurred debt and that he repaid it in the form of gold and cash that he received from the jewellers,” the release said adding 33-year-old Ranpara was booked by Khadiya police station in 2013 for allegedly cheating jewellers by not returning two kilograms of gold.