Jayesh Boghra is the new chairman of Rajkot APMC

JAYESH BOGHRA, a practising lawyer, was elected chairman of agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Rajkot while Vasant Gadhiya was elected vice-chairman Thursday. Both were elected to the board of directors of Rajkot APMC first time in October.

Elections to the posts of president and vice-president were conducted Thursday. Boghra and Gadhiya were the only candidates whose nomination papers were submitted within the stipulated time and the duo were declared winners uncontested.

Boghra replaces Devraj Sakhiya, the former president of BJP’s Rajkot unit, while Gadhiya replaces Hardevsinh Jadeja, a former president of Rajkot APMC and its three-term director.

The election of 40-year-old Boghra and Gadhiya comes a couple of days after a panel comprising state BJP vice-president Bharat Boghra, Rajkot BJP incharge Mahendrasinh Sarvaiya and former minister Jayesh Radadiya held a meeting with newly elected directors of the APMC and to ascertain their sense about who should be the party’s candidates for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman.

Boghra, who hails from Ramnagar village of Rajkot, had served on the board of directors of Rajkot-Lodhikha Sangha as a government nominee. He has also served as vice-president of Rajkot Bar Association. Gadhiya hails from Khodapipar village of Padadhari taluka of Rajkot and is believed to be close to Dahyabhai Pipaliya, a cooperative leader who pledges his allegiance to Congress.

Boghra trumped Parsottam Savaliya, a four-time board member of the APMC. BJP insiders said he was picked over Savaliya despite majority of board members having supported the latter at the meeting convened by Bharat, Jadeja and Radadiya. “In the sense process, 12 directors supported Savaliya’s bid to be nominated as candidate for the post of chairman while Boghra got backing of only two directors. But Bharat Boghra and Mahendrasinh Sarvaiya did Jayesh’s bidding while Radadiya threw his weight behind Gadhiya,” a BJP insider said.