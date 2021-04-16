Jamnagar traders announce three-day voluntary lockdown from Friday

With COVID-19 cases rising daily, traders and industrialists of Jamnagar have announced a voluntary “complete lockdown” for three days from Friday. The decision came hours after the Jamanagar collector said Covid-19 hospitals were “packed” and warned that the situation could become worse if people did not adhere to “Covid-appropriate behaviour”.

“Jamnagar used to report around 30 cases per day till a few days ago but not it has gone up to 300. Hospitals are full and the government is unable to do anything. In such a situation, if one falls ill, where one would go? Considering this situation, we called a joint meeting of various trade organisations as well as Jamnagar Factory Owners Association (JFOA). At the meeting, it was decided that to prevent the situation getting worse, a complete lockdown was the only option available. Therefore, it has been decided that all shops and factories will remain closed for three days beginning from Friday. We are hopeful that the 84-hour lockdown would help break the chain of infections,” Bipendrasinh Jadeja, president of Jamnagar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) told The Indian Express on Thursday.

With this, Jamnagar becomes the first major city in Gujarat to announce a voluntary lockdown.

“We all are aware that business and industries can’t afford such a lockdown. But do we have any other option when 1450 patients are admitted to GG Hospital whereas the number of beds there is 1200? Chandi Bazar, Grain Market and Bhindi Bazar are the areas which remain very crowded and we apprehend Covid-19 infection can spread very easily. If the present rate of growth in Covid-19 infections continues, it won’t take any longer for the daily cases to double to 600. We indeed have no option but to lock ourselves down for some time,” Jadeja further said.

The announcement by the JCCI came hours after Jamnagar district collector Ravi Shankar appealed to people to ensure “Covid-appropriate behaviour”, failing which the situation may worsen. He underlined that there were 1,450 beds in the dedicated covid hospital (DCH) set up inside the government-run GG Hospital and that all of them were occupied. “There is no vacancy in Jamnagar. We are trying to increase our beds but for at least five days, there is no bed available in GG Hospital,” the collector had told media persons Wednesday.

On Thursday, Jamnagar city reported 188 fresh cases while Jamnagar rural logged 121 cases. However, GG Hospital is the biggest hospital in Saurashtra and people from neighbouring districts like Morbi are going there for treatment.