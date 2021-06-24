Jamnagar hospital ‘sexual harassment’: Two supervisors held

Boasting about big property deals and talking about luxury lifestyle led to the murder of Panchkula resident Varun Sondhi, the police said.

TWO PATIENT attendant supervisors at a government hospital in Jamnagar city were arrested Wednesday after a former female patient attendant filed a complaint against them alleging sexual harassment.

The two supervisors at the government hospital, were picked up by Jamnagar police late on Tuesday evening after a 29-year-old woman filed a complaint them. After the duo tested negative for Covid-19, they were formally arrested by police, Nitesh Pandey, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Jamnagar told The Indian Express.

The duo have been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures; or a demand or request for sexual favours), 354-B (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 309 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 114 (abetter present when crime is committed). Both men are residents of Jamnagar, police said.

The arrest comes days after a few female patient attendants went to the office of the Jamnagar district collector on June 14 to make a representation alleging that patient attendant supervisors were sexually harassing them and getting services of those not submitting to their demands terminated. They had also termed as ‘arbitrary’ the manner in which their services were terminated without any prior notice.

On June 16, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered an enquiry into the incident by a committee. Accordingly, Jamnagar district collector had formed a committee which had recorded statements of around dozen female patient attendants of the hospital and has submitted its report to the government.

Pandey, however, said that the offence registered on Tuesday is not direct fallout of the enquiry committee report.

“The enquiry had wider remit. This victim has filed her complaint on her own,” said the officer. “The woman has stated that the two men used to sexually harass her on the workplace. One the accused removed her dupatta,” Pandey said.

The duo was booked Tuesday and were formally arrested on Wednesday after getting their Covid-19 test done.