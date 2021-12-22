Jamnagar: Fishermen meet agriculture minister, submit representation

AGRICULTURE MINISTER Raghavji Patel on Tuesday received a representation of fishermen from Jamnagar district and asked the fisheries department to look into their demands, including registration of boats, quays in fishing harbours and provision of drinking water.

A group of fishermen led by Siddiq Gandhar, president of Jamnagar-Sachan Boat Association, and comprising fishermen from Sikka, Bedi, Rasulnagar, Jodiya etc met Patel at his office in Gandhinagar and presented their pending demands.

The Minister later held a meeting with officers of the fisheries department. “The fishermen had come to make representation about their demands. Therefore, I called the officers of the fisheries department to my chamber and recommended that the demands be looked into,” Patel told The Indian Express after the meeting.

An official release from the government stated the fishermen asked for registration of old boats, which are pending, extension of the jetty at Sasan harbour by 300 metres, laying a new pipeline at Sachan harbour for supplying water to boats, a new fish market at Sachan and Bedi, provision of lights and water at Jodiya port.

The fishermen also demanded that dredging be undertaken at Jodiya so that boat movement is easy, and the old jetty at Bedi port be reserved for fishermen.

“I told the officers that these fishermen are from my district and recommended that their problems be solved,” Patel added.