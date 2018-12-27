Jamnagar farmer commits suicide, police book three moneylenders

Hours after a farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on his farm in Itala village of Dhrol taluka in Jamnagar district, police on Wednesday booked three private moneylenders for allegedly driving him to suicide.

Ramesh Mungra, a farmer of Itala village had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling of a cottage on his farm on Tuesday evening. Police said that family-members of the 50-year-old farmer came to know about it when they rushed to their agricultural field at 7:30 pm after their repeated phone calls to Mungra went unanswered.

“In a suicide note, the farmer said that he was under heavy debt and that since he was unable to repay it, he was committing suicide. However, today, his younger brother Karshan gave a complaint to police stating, three private moneylenders who had lent money to Mungra had been harassing him for recovery. On the basis of that complaint, we have booked three persons under IPC Section 306 (abettment to suicide) and Gujarat Moneylenders Act,” Vershi Gadhi, police-sub inspector of Dhrol told The Indian Express.

In his complaint, Karshan stated that his elder brother had borrowed money from one Hemant of Rajkot and Mehul and Karubha of Rajpar village of Dhrol taluka. “They used to frequently press my brother for paying them interest on loans that they had advanced to them. Fed of this harassment, my brother committed suicide,” reads the complaint.

The PSI said that Mungra cultivates 10 bigha of land in Itala village and that since irrigation facility is available, crops were good this year. “But primary investigation has revealed that he had availed loans to the tune of Rs10 lakh to Rs12 lakh from private moneylenders and but was apparently struggling to repay. Family members have also said that he was planning to marry off his daughter and son this year,” Gadhvi said, adding further investigation in the case was on.