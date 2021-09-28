ITDP chooses Rajkot for its global cycling campaign

The Institute for Transport and Development Policy (ITDP), a New York-based organisation working for promotion of environmentally sustainable and equitable transport in cities worldwide, has invited Rajkot to join as one of the 25 cities that would act as lighthouses for its global cycling series campaign.

An official release from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) quoted Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav and RMC standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel as saying that ITDP has invited Rajkot to join as the first 25 lighthouse cities for its global cycling series campaign to be launched in November.

The campaign aims to provide safe cycling infrastructure to 2.5 crore people in 250 cities worldwide by 2025.