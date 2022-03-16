Invites from BJP, Congress and AAP in hand, Patidar leader Naresh Patel plays cards close to his chest

PATIDAR LEADER Naresh Patel Tuesday said the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have invited him to join their ranks in Gujarat, adding he would join politics at an appropriate time if his community demands so.

However, the Leuva Patel leader hinted that the topic might make it to the headlines later this month. “A number of leaders of every community in Gujarat have suggested that I should join politics. But at the moment, it’s difficult to give a specific date for that.

However, I venture to state that whether I should join politics or not may become a talking point after March 20 or by March-end,” said Patel, adding, “It is my personal wish that every community should prosper and that I should join politics if it helps me to contribute in some way.”

The statement comes amid reports that Patel, the president of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), had recently visited Delhi for political reasons. However, the leading industrialist from Rajkot quashed the reports as rumours and said his Delhi visit was for business reasons.

At the same time, Patel conceded that all three major political parties in Gujarat have invited him to join them. “I have been watching on television for the past two days as to how the Congress and the AAP are inviting me. Earlier, the BJP had also extended me an invitation. I thank all the three parties for showing their readiness to induct me as a leader. I also thank the leaders of each party and wish them well,” the SKT leader said while interacting with the media in Rajkot Tuesday.

However, the SKT president said that consultations were still ongoing among the Leuva Patel members over the issue and reiterated that he would join politics only if his community asks him to do so. “Four months ago, I had stated that I shall join politics if samaj (the community) wants so and commands me to do so. My stand remains the same even today. By community, I don’t mean only those living in Gujarat but our community members spread across the globe. After forming committees, people are discussing long and hard if Nareshbhai, having built such a huge organisation, should enter politics or not. Discussions on this are still going on among the community members,” he said.

Patel, who is into the business of ball-bearings manufacturing, said he was open to joining politics but maintained that he would announce his final decision at an ‘appropriate’ time. “I reiterate that if leaders and eminent personalities of the community ask me to join politics, I will certainly abide by their decision at an appropriate time. However, this is not the right time to talk about what party I will join and how,” he said.

Recently, BJP president CR Paatil had called on Patel at his Rajkot residence but the Patidar leader dismissed it as a courtesy call and maintained that no politics was discussed over tea that day.

Patel was among the Patidar leaders who had tried to strike a compromise between Hardik Patel and the Anandiben Patel-led state government when the former was leading the Patidar quota stir.

SKT, a religious trust founded by Patel, had first hit headlines in the run up to the 2012 Assembly elections when former chief minister Keshubhai Patel laid the foundation stone of a grand temple of goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patel sub-caste group of the Patidar community, at Kagvad, a village around 60 km south of Rajkot. Since then, the 56-year-old Patel has mobilised and organised Leuva Patels, who dominate politics in the Saurashtra region of the state, around the temple project.

Khodaldham, as the temple is called, has since hosted Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, and his successor Anandiben Patel. The trust also hosted Anandiben’s successor Vijay Rupani, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a host of Union ministers.

During the construction of the temple, the state government had developed Shaktivan — a garden with medicinal plants and tree species believed sacred — near it and later, handed it over to the trust for care and maintenance.