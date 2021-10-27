Installation of windmills: Protesting villagers ‘attack’ police, private firm staffer

A police team and an employee of a private wind energy firm were injured after they were allegedly attacked by residents of Limbala village in Wankaner taluka of Morbi district late on Monday.

According to an FIR registered in Wankaner, inspector Batuksinh Sarvaiya, a few policemen and Imtyaz Vora, an employee of Kintech Synergy Private Ltd (KSPL), an Ahmedabad-based wind energy firm, were in the village in connection with the ongoing protests against the installation of windmills in Limbala when they were attacked.

The visit was after KSPL, which provides engineering, procurement and construction services for wind energy projects, complained about continued protests by Limbala residents against its efforts to install windmills in the village.

“When I asked those named in the application about their grievances against the installation of windmills in the village, they attacked us with sticks,” the FIR quotes the police inspector as saying. The rioters also issued death threats to the inspector.

The inspector sustained injuries on his head while two other policemen and his driver were kicked and pushed. Vora was also assaulted. The FIR also states that five unidentified women verbally abused the inspector. Eventually, the mob dispersed as reinforcement reached Limbala.

Sarvaiya was rushed to a private hospital in Wankaner from where he was referred to Rajkot for further treatment.

Based on his complaint, Wankaner town police have booked 36 people, including five unidentified women, for assaulting a public servant and preventing him from discharging his duties, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, etc.