India’s rising global reputation had its beginnings in Gujarat: BJP chief

BJP national president JP Nadda Wednesday said that India’s enhancing global reputation had its beginnings in Gujarat and that Gujarat Guarav Yatra launched by his party in the run up to the Assembly elections in the state does not showcase the gaurav (pride) of Gujarat alone but of the entire country.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Dwarka before flagging off the second leg of Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, Nadda praised leadership of and work done by Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister.

“This Gaurav Yatra is not the gaurav yatra of only Gujarat but of the entire country because the work our yashasvi (successful) Prime Minister has done for enhancing India’s prestige in the world had its beginnings on the land of Gujarat,” said Nadda.

The march from Dwarka, known for Jagat Mandir of Lord Krishna, will culminate in Porbandar, the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi Thursday.

Listing achievements of Gujarat, Nadda claimed that Gujarat is number one in the country in terms of exports and the first state to come up with its own solar power policy.

The BJP leader also claimed that around three crore out of the six crore population of Gujarat are getting the benefit of free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Nadda claimed Gujarat model of development has become a talking point globally.

Advertisement

“Modi taught us the culture to come up with report cards (ahead of polls). Only the BJP does this… If we are singing praise, we are not singing praise of BJP but are trying to highlight the work done by our double engine sarkar for Gujarat and the guarav (reputation) Gujarat has earned,” he said.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former chief minister Vijay Rupani, BJP president CR Paatil, ministers of Gujarat government, BJP MPs and MLAs were present at the launch of yatra in Dwarka.

Addressing the meeting, Patel said that the BJP workers remain committed to even sacrificing their lives for protecting the cow, religion, culture, language etc.

Advertisement

After flagging off the yatra from Dwarka town, Nadda, Yadav, Paatil etc went to Bet Dwarka and visited Dwarkadhish Mukhya Mandir. The yatra which started from Dwarka halted in Jamkhambhalia, the headquarters of Devbhumi Dwarka.