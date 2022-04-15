Adding lakhs of hospital beds won’t solve problem, we’ll have to remain healthy: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that though the government was upgrading healthcare facilities across the country, adding lakhs of hospital beds might not be sufficient if people did not adopt a healthy lifestyle and took preventive steps like improving cleanliness, doing physical exercise and practising yoga.

“I have to share this with you, my brothers and sisters. This is Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Whatever number of hospitals we set up, just whatever number, add lakhs of (hospital) beds, they are not going to solve the problem ever. But instead, if we create social awareness, if we all perform our duty and create such an atmosphere and a situation wherein we will not have to visit a hospital in the first place, (it will do). The solution to all the problems is (to remain healthy and) to avoid the need for visiting a hospital,” Modi said.

Hospital in Bhuj will make good quality healthcare accessible to people at affordable price. https://t.co/ip4Y9sNVyz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022

The prime minister was virtually addressing a public meeting organised in Bhuj town of Kutch after inaugurating the KK Patel Super-Specialty Hospital. The 100-bed hospital has been set up by the Kutch Leuva Patel Samaj, an organisation of the Leuva Patel sub-caste group of the Patidar community. Modi said the new hospital would serve lakhs of people of Kutch and thousands of jawans of the Army and paramilitary force deployed in the border district.

Modi said that through Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, poor and middle-class families were getting free medical treatment and cheaper medicines and able to save “lakhs of crores of rupees” they would have otherwise spent. “Initiatives like the health and wellness centres, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Yojana etc are helping to make medical treatment accessible to all. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission will make more facilities available to patients. Through Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, modern and critical healthcare infrastructure is being created at district and block levels,” he said.

The prime minister also said that thanks to the expansion of medical education infrastructure, the country would get a record number of new doctors in future. “Besides dozens of AIIMS, scores of super-speciality hospitals are being built in the country today. The target of having a medical college in each district of the country and the efforts to keep the medical education affordable will give the country a record number of doctors in the coming days,” said Modi, adding that Kutch and the rest of the country would benefit from this.

He also said that medical infrastructure in Gujarat was also undergoing an expansion and overhaul. “Gujarat is developing in all respects and its note is being taken not only in Gujarat but in entire India. Just think about this. Two decades ago, there were only nine medical colleges in Gujarat and if the youth of Gujarat wanted to be doctors, there were only 1,100 seats available for them. But today, there is an AIIMS and more than three dozen medical colleges. As compared to 1,000 seats available two decades ago, today, there is a system in place to give opportunity to 6,000 children to become doctors,” said Modi. An All India Institute of Medical Sciences with 50 seats became operational in Rajkot in 2021.

The prime minister said medical colleges of Ahmedabad and Rajkot were being upgraded while the work of upgrading the Bhavnagar medical college was almost over. The civil hospital in Ahmedabad would have a 1,500-bed facility for the care of mothers and newborns. “There is an 800-bed cardiology hospital where research is also carried out. Cancer research is also going on in Gujarat,” he said.

“In entire country, patients with kidney ailments used to have a very tough time. If the one who is required to undergo dialysis sessions twice every week but does not get opportunities for two such sessions in a month, what will be the condition of his/her body? Today, we have started providing free dialysis sessions in districts,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister further said that accessible and quality healthcare facilities were tools not just for poverty alleviation. “‘Better healthcare facilities do not remain limited to treating diseases. They also promote and institutionalise social justice. When a poor man gets easy access to the best and cost-effective treatment, his trust in the system gets reinforced. When a poor man gets rid of his worries about the cost of treatment, he becomes worry-free and toils to break free from poverty,” he said.“This has been the underlying ideas behind whatever healthcare projects launched in years gone by.”



But Modi said that his wish was that the hospital should remain empty, but that would be possible only when people stayed healthy. “Hospitals will remain empty if we pay attention to cleanliness…, when there is no dirtiness inside home or anywhere outside. If there is a feeling of hating the dirtiness, will the diseases get a way to enter?” the prime minister asked the audience.

Modi said that the government was pursuing the goal of providing piped clean drinking water to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission and assisting people in the construction of toilets. But he said lifestyle diseases were a new threat lurking. “Today, the new worry is higher body weights. Diabetes is entering one household after another. Diabetes is such a disease which invites all the other diseases of the world. Do we need to wait for KK Hospital (to advise us) if we want to reduce our weight? Shouldn’t we do some walking in the morning and go out if we want to save ourselves from diabetes?,” he said.

He also exhorted people to practise yoga. “Trough International Yoga Day, we are running a global campaign for yoga. Entire world has accepted yoga. You would have observed that in the corona[virus pandemic], the entire world paid attention to our yoga and Ayurveda… Our turmeric exports increased. Why? Because people realised that herbs of India are important for health. But what if we ourselves abandon them?” said Modi, adding “We started winning the fight against corona[virus] because, if the body is strong in the first place, the fight can be won. The corona[virus] has not been eliminated and there is no scope for any error even today.”

Modi appealed to the people of Kutch to create a world record this International Yoga Day on June 21 by organising public yoga demonstrations across the district.

Modi also exhorted every family of Kutch living abroad to persuade at least five people of its adopted country to visit the Rann Utsav, the annul desert carnival in Kutch, and the Statue of Unity in Narmada, saying tourism was an industry that generated the highest number of jobs at minimal capital investment.