India Pakistan face off: Gujarat border villages asked to remain alert

District authorities in coastal Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch continued their drive to sensitise local residents on the security scenario Thursday. Sub-divisional magistrate of Bhuj RJ Jadeja chaired a meeting of sarpanches and other elected leaders and community leaders of border villages in Banni area of Kutch district. Officers of various government departments were also present at the meeting.

“The SDM told us to remain alert and report any suspicious movement to police. We were also told that in case the situation escalates, we may be required to help security forces. We promised our full support to security forces and the government,” said a person who was part of the meeting held in Bhuj, the district headquarters of Kutch.

Meanwhile, Shashikant Trivedi, Inspector General of Coastal Security and Coastal Intelligence, also held meetings with officers of Kutch (east) and Kutch (west) police as well as fishermen in Jakhau in Abdasa taluka of Kutch.

The IG requested the fishermen to report to police any unusual and suspicious activity at sea.

In Devbhoomi Dwarka also, police held a meeting with leaders of fishermen and sensitised them on the situation arising out of the Indian Air Force strike on terror camps inside Pakistan and the subsequent engagement between the IAF and Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday.

The police officers asked fishermen to remain cautious and alert. Gujarat has a 1,600-km long coastline and shares land as well as maritime borders with Pakistan.