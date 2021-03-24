Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani detained before he could join protest outside the Gujarat Assembly

Jignesh Mevani, who had given a call for demonstratons at Gate No. 1 of Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar to seeking justice for Boricha was detained from outside the MLA Quarters in Gandhinagar (File Photo)

Independent MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani was on Tuesday detained before he could join a demonstration outside the Gujarat Assembly to demand justice for Amrabhai Boricha, a Dalit farmer who was allegedly stabbed to death days after his plea for police protection was allegedly turned down by police sub-inspector (PSI) of Ghogha police station in Bhavnagar district.

Bhavnagar police has said that while they have arrested 10 men for Boricha’s murder, there is not enough evidence yet against the Ghogha PSI hence he has not been arrested.

Mevani, who had given a call for demonstratons at Gate No. 1 of Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar to seeking justice for Boricha was detained from outside the MLA Quarters in Gandhinagar, along with his supporters. Those detained along with MLA included Boricha’s son Mahesh and daughter Nirmala, who are demanding immediate arrest of PSI PR Solanki, the then in-charge of Ghogha police station and seeking police protection for themselves.

Police detained hundreds of people from different parts of Gandhinagar who had come to take part in the protest. Later in the evening, all those detained were released by the police. Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said that the protest had remained peaceful without any untoward incident.

Boricha, a Dalit farmer from Sanodar village of Bhavnagar district’s Ghogha taluka, was allegedly hacked to death by 10 men from Darbar community in the village on March 2 and his daughter had filed a complaint alleging the Ghogha PSI had turned down his father’s repeated pleas for police protection due to hostilities with members of Darbar community of the village. But Bhavnagar police on Tuesday said that prima facie, they have not found any material establishing negligence on part of the PSI and hence he has not been arrested.

Boricha, who was in his 40s, was allegedly hacked to death by group of 10 men following a dispute during a procession taken out in Sanodar village to celebrate Manishaba Vanjrasinh Gohil’s victory in Ghogha taluka panchayat election on March 2. In her complaint, Boricha’s daughter Nirmala had stated that when she and her father were watching the procession from the front yard of their home, Kanaksinh Gohil abused his father, hurled a stone at him and threatened that they would kill him. Later on, the accused stormed into Boricha’s residence, attacked him with sharp-edged weapon while also attacking Nirmala, an FIR registered at Ghogha police station reads.

Based on another complaint filed by Nirmala, police had also booked PR Solanki, the PSI who was then in-charge of Ghogha police station under IPC Sections 166 (public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). He was also booked under Section 4 (1) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, Dinesh Kodiyatar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), in-charge of the SC-ST cell of Bhavnagar district police, told The Indian Express on Tuesday that PSI has not been arrested since no prima facie evidence has been found against him.

“It being a non-cognizable offence, sanction of the state government is required for the arrest of the PSI. That apart, during the course of investigation so far, we have not found any material evidence proving his negligence as alleged in the FIR,” said Kodiyatar.



In her complaint, Nirmala, had stated that in September, 2020 Bhupat Manubha Rajput had beaten his father and after the incident, Amrabhai had gone to Ghogha police station to file a complaint but PSI Solanki refused to register his complaint. Amrabhai had filed a case against the PSI in a local court in Ghogha.

On January 4, Bhupat Manubha again assaulted Amrabhai and an FIR was registered at Ghogha police station in this connection. After this assault, Amrabhai was provided protection of Gruhrakshak Dal (GRD). Nirmala had said in her complaint that on February 28, Bhupat Manubha again quarreled with her father and she called Ghogha police station but didn’t get any response. “At night, PSI Solanki came to our home and enquired as to what had happened. We told we required protection by armed policemen as Darbars of our village, we feared, can kill us. But PSI Solanki said no one would kill us and we were not eligible to get any protection. He left telling us to approach him when we are killed,” the FIR against the PSI quotes Nirmala as having stated.



As per the FIR against the PSI, Amrabhai went to Ghogha police station on March 1 to file a complaint but no FIR was registered. However, the DySP said that there is not sufficient evidence of Amrabhai having visited Ghogha police station on given dates. Meanwhile, the 10 men booked for the murder have been arrested and are in judicial

custody.