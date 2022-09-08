In a first, birdwatchers will count passage migrant birds in Kutch this weekend

BIRDWATCHERS FROM Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka and staff members of the Gujarat forest department will attempt to count passage migrant birds in Kutch this weekend in what is touted as the largest formal exercise of its kind under the aegis of the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) and Bird Count India (BCI).

More than 100 birdwatchers, including 32 from outside Gujarat, have registered for Passage Migrant Count, 2022, said Uday Vora, honourary joint secretary of BSCG. Birdwatchers will congregate in Bhuj, the headquarters of Kutch district on September 8 evening and will undertake the count on Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10).

“We have divided the entire Kutch district into blocks of five-square kilometres each and have identified 260 survey points in these blocks. We have divided birdwatchers into 26 teams. Each team will consist of three to five members. Each team will cover five survey points on each day and they will again congregate in Bhuj on Sunday evening,” said Vora, an IFS officer who retired from the Gujarat forest department as a chief conservator of forests (CCF).

Vora added that the survey will focus on eight important species of birds which use Kutch as a passage to their wintering grounds in east and south Africa.

The species the count will focus on are European roller, red-backed and red-tailed shrike, spotted flycatcher, rufous-tailed scrub-robin, greater whitethroat, common cuckoo and blue-cheeked bee-eater.

“While we know that many migratory bird species use the Indian sub-continent, and especially Kutch as stopover during their spring migration, there has not been any formal attempt to count them. For example, we don’t know much about the migration route of common cuckoo. The Passage Migrant Count 2022 thus will be the first formal attempt to count these species and draw attention to these species and their habitat,” Vora said.

Kunan Naik, a leading birdwatcher of Gujarat and the state’s reviewer for online database eBird, said that the teams will upload a joint trip report on eBird on both days of count.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“The birds that the count focuses on start arriving in Kutch and Rajasthan from their breeding grounds in eastern Europe and tundra in central Asia from late August and keep landing in these places till early October. They rest and stay in these places, recharge themselves before taking off for the long flight onward to east Africa and south Africa across the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean or the Arab. No one has attempted to understand what happens to these birds while they are making a stopover in Kutch,” Naik said, adding these birds use the Central Asian Flyway and Asia-Africa Flyway.

“Stopover sights are one of the major conservation issues and the Passage Migration Count 2022 will cover almost all types of habitats that these migratory birds use,” added Naik.