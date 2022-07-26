scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

If politicians get free electricity, why not people, asks Kejriwal

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is scheduled to offer prayers at the Somnath temple near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district on Tuesday morning before addressing traders and businessmen in Rajkot.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
July 26, 2022 3:01:24 am
Arvind Kejriwal at Porbandar airport. (Express Photo)

The general public should be entitled to free electricity when politicians get up to 4,000 units, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday, saying that on the one hand the public is feeling the pinch of price rise, while political leaders are least affected.

Interacting with journalists at Porbandar airport after arriving on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal said, “If netas (political leaders) get free electricity, why not the general public? It will be wrong to term it free revdi (referring to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently). There is so much price rise but it doesn’t make any difference to netas because they get 3,000 to 4,000 units of free electricity every month.”

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is scheduled to offer prayers at the Somnath temple near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district on Tuesday morning before addressing traders and businessmen in Rajkot.

Last week in Surat, Kejriwal promised that if AAP forms government in Gujarat, people will be provided up to 300 units of free electricity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

“Elections are approaching and the way we are getting the love of people and winning their trust… there is discussion all around about the good work done in Delhi… people of Gujarat also want free electricity t hat is very costly here. They want good schools, hospitals… Whatever good work we have done is being discussed here. It’s been 27 years (since the BJP came to power in Gujarat) and people here want a change now,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal’s chartered flight was originally scheduled to land in Keshod in Junagadh district but AAP leaders said the aircraft could not land there due to bad weather and had to be diverted to adjoining Porbandar district.

AAP national general secretary Indranil Rajyaguru, joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and other local leaders of the party received the Delhi CM at the airport.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement