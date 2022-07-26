If politicians get free electricity, why not people, asks Kejriwal

The general public should be entitled to free electricity when politicians get up to 4,000 units, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday, saying that on the one hand the public is feeling the pinch of price rise, while political leaders are least affected.

Interacting with journalists at Porbandar airport after arriving on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal said, “If netas (political leaders) get free electricity, why not the general public? It will be wrong to term it free revdi (referring to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently). There is so much price rise but it doesn’t make any difference to netas because they get 3,000 to 4,000 units of free electricity every month.”

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is scheduled to offer prayers at the Somnath temple near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district on Tuesday morning before addressing traders and businessmen in Rajkot.

Last week in Surat, Kejriwal promised that if AAP forms government in Gujarat, people will be provided up to 300 units of free electricity.

“Elections are approaching and the way we are getting the love of people and winning their trust… there is discussion all around about the good work done in Delhi… people of Gujarat also want free electricity t hat is very costly here. They want good schools, hospitals… Whatever good work we have done is being discussed here. It’s been 27 years (since the BJP came to power in Gujarat) and people here want a change now,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal’s chartered flight was originally scheduled to land in Keshod in Junagadh district but AAP leaders said the aircraft could not land there due to bad weather and had to be diverted to adjoining Porbandar district.

AAP national general secretary Indranil Rajyaguru, joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and other local leaders of the party received the Delhi CM at the airport.