Hours before his parole ended: Man booked for ‘illegal lion show’ hangs himself in Junagadh

AN AGRICULTURAL labourer who was booked by the forest department for allegedly organising an illegal lion show allegedly hanged himself to death on a farmhouse in Junagadh district just hours before his parole ended.

Lalji Jakhiya, an agricultural labourer was found hanging from the ceiling of a cottage on Saturday afternoon. Later on, his body was shifted to a government hospital in Mendarda for post-mortem.

His family members refused to claim the 36-year-old’s body alleging that the victim took them extreme step due to harassment from then range forest officer (RFO) of Devaliya, and a few other residents of Dedakiyal village were harassing him. The family declared they would not claim the body until an offence was registered against them.

The family members yielded after police assured them of a fair probe into the incident.

“My brother hanged himself due to harassment by the RFO and his employer. The only offence my brother had was that he went there (at the place of lion show). There were 50 people there but only five were sent to jail,” Manu Jakhiya, Lalji’s brother, told media persons. “His parole was ending at 12 pm on March 19 and he was supposed to report back to prison,” he added.

Lalji, a resident of Dedakiyal was one of the five persons booked by the forest department in November last year after videos of an illegal lion show went viral on social media. The videos showed people baiting lions with an oxen and then watching the big cats as they feasted on their kill. Later on, the five accused were set to judicial custody.

Lalji, who was working on the farm owned by his employer in Dedakiyal, had also moved the district and sessions court in Junagadh for bail but his application was rejected.

In the meantime, as per directions of the Gujarat High Court, he was released on 54-day parole in view of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lalji’s wife Rekha alleged that the RFO and others were “harassing” her husband. “Some residents of Dedakiyal, were telling my husband that they would ensure that he rots in jail. The RFO had told him that his employer had paid Rs 2.5 lakh and they would get him (my husband) 10 years imprisonment. So, my husband died by suicide,” Rekha alleged.

“When the lions came, his employer made a video call and asked him to go to the place. My husband initially refused but he asked him to go there, telling him that he wanted tea. So, my husband went there and someone recorded videos and then circulated them,” she added.

Lalji’s employer is a policeman who was attached to Mendarda police station before he was suspended and transferred. Forest officers say that he is wanted in connection with the offence registered in Devaliya range of Gir (west) wildlife division.

“The family members were refusing to claim the body, demanding the RFO and others be booked for abetment to suicide. But we explained to them that officers were working and assured them that during the course of investigation, if any criminal liability comes to fore, we shall register an offence against them,” Kirit Mori, police sub-inspector (PSI) of Mendarda told The Indian Express

“They were convinced by the assurance and claimed the body at 10 PM on Saturday,” he further said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

Dheeraj Mittal, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (west) said that while he felt sorry for and empathised with the family of the victim but claimed that no officer of forest department prima facie, overstepped the brief.

“After the video went viral, a thorough probe was launched and subsequently an offence was registered at the Devaliya range office and five persons, including Jakhiya, were arrested. All of them were there in the video and our officers proceeded against them as provided in law. We have filed a charge-sheet also and as the matter is sub-judice, I can’t comment on the contents,” said Mittal

The DCF said that Lalji’s employer is wanted in connection with the illegal lion show. “He is running from the pillar to post to get anticipatory bail but court has not granted him any protection. Nor is he reporting on duty. We have written to the police department about the criminal case against him, and moved a plea before court to declare him a proclaimed offender,” said Mittal.