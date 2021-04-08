Hospital manager held for ‘helping’ history-sheeter Nikhil Donga escape

Panchal said that Donga had managed to bring Sanghani on board with the help of Akash Arya, a murder accused who was lodged with Donga in Palara Special Jail near Bhuj until recently.

The Kutch (west) police arrested Vijay Sanghani, the manager of GK General Hospital, on April 6 claiming that he was part of the criminal conspiracy hatched to help history-sheeter Nikhil Donga escape.

Police said 33-year-old Sanghani was produced in a local court in Bhuj on Wednesday. The court sent the hospital officer to police custody till April 9.

“Sanghani, as the hospital manager on duty at the time Donga was brought to GK General Hospital, influenced the hospital staff to get the latter admitted as an indoor patient. He did this as a part of the conspiracy Donga had hatched to escape from the judicial custody,” Jayesh Panchal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Bhuj division of Kutch (west) police said.

“Both Arya and Sanghani are residents of Madhapar village. Call details records have established that Arya and Sanghani were in contact with each other. CCTV footage recorded by cameras also show the two men meeting,” the DySP, who is investigating officer of the case, further said, adding, by helping Donga get admitted as an indoor patient on March 26, Sanghani facilitated the former’s escape from the prisoner’s ward in the hospital on March 29.

With this, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to 13. They include two police sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector and one constable. After he escaped from the GK General Hospital, Donga was nabbed by police from Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Saturday. He is facing cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, under Arms Act etc and was lodged in the Palara jail as an undertrial.

“Donga was admitted to the hospital claiming he was suffering from mouth cancer. Till now, there is no evidence to suggest that he was suffering from this illness. However, we have given his case papers to a panel of doctors for review. Once the panel gives its opinion, we will be in a position to say if Donga feigned an illness or he was really ill,” Panchal added.