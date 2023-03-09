Taking a swim after playing Holi, 4 teenagers drown in Narmada canal near Gujarat’s Botad

Four teenagers drowned while taking a swim in an irrigation canal after playing Holi in Senthali village of Gujarat’s Botad district on Wednesday. Their bodies were fished out hours later, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm when a group of seven friends went to the Botad Branch Canal (BBC) of the Narmada dam project which flows by Senthali village on the outskirts of Botad town. “Four of them jumped into the canal to have a bath. Apparently, their clothes and bodies had colours after playing Holi. However, due to strong current in the waters in the canal, all of them drowned,” Police Inspector Shourin Kharadi, in charge of Botad Rural police station, told The Indian Express.

The victims were identified as Dhruvang Molaniya (17), Dhruv Sosa (16), Ansh Chavda (16) and Laksh Boricha (15), all residents of Ashok Vatika society on Paliyad Road of Botad town. “According to primary information, those who jumped in the canal knew swimming. Three other friends who did not know swimming stayed on the embankment of the canal. After the victims started drowning, Ravi Nimavat, one of the three on the canal embankment, raised the alarm,” Kharadi added.

Senthali village is around 7 km east of Botad town while the victims were residents of the western part of Botad, the police said.

The police inspector said that while Molaniya was a college student, Boricha and Chavda were Class 11 students. Sosa was a Class 9 student. “After the alert, a fire brigade team from Botad rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The water level in the canal was brought down by opening an escape gate. However, the fire brigade could only fish out their bodies,” Kharadi said, adding, “The last body was fished out at around 4.15 pm.”

Based on the information provided by Boricha’s father Rakesh, a case of accidental death has been registered at Botad Rural police station and the police are investigating.