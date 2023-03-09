History-sheeter Jusab Allarakha’s relative shot dead in Gujarat, police claim revenge killing

Salim Bashir Sandh, a distant relative of history-sheeter Jusab Allarakha Sandh, was allegedly shot dead by two men on the day of the Holi festival in Ravni village of Vanthali taluka of Gujarat’s Junagadh district Wednesday, the police said.

Police sources claimed that Salim was involved in a murder a few years ago and that the assault on him in Ravni village was an incident of revenge killing.

The police said the incident occurred around 9.15 pm when Salim, 31, was riding a motorbike on his way to his farm from his residence in Ravni, around 17 km west of Junagadh city.

“The two men, whose family had had a running animosity with the Sandh family, rammed their bike into the left side of Salim’s bike, knocking the victim to the ground. Before Salim could react, the assailant riding the pillion of the other bike fired 16 rounds from a firearm on the victim,” an officer of the Junagadh district police said.

An injured Salim was rushed to a government hospital in Junagadh city, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Mayanksinh Chavda, inspector general of police of Junagadh range, told The Indian Express. “A few years ago, Salim had allegedly murdered the father of one the two men suspected to have been involved in Wednesday’s assault. The police have rounded up a few suspects in the case and further investigation is on.”

Sources said that one of the suspects had been identified as Latif, a resident of Tikar, another village in Vanthali taluka of Junagadh district. They said Latif’s father Abdul was killed a few years ago. “Salim was booked for that murder. However, the two families had settled the matter later,” said another officer.

Salim’s distant relative Jusab Allarakha Sandh is a notorious history-sheeter with 23 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, and assaulting police officers, against him. He is presently lodged in judicial custody.