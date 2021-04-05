History-sheeter Donga drugged cops to escape from Bhuj hospital: police

History-sheeter Nikhil Donga, who was nabbed from Uttarakhand after he escaped from a hospital in Bhuj, and his five accomplices were produced before a local court in Bhuj town late Saturday which sent them to police remand till April 9. The accused, police said, had drugged two policemen, who were standing guard at the hospital ward, and fled from the GK General Hospital on March 29.

Donga was lodged at a special jail in Palara for allegedly organising a dinner party inside Gondal sub-jail. He is also facing charges under the GCTOC Act.

A joint team of the Local Crime Branches (LCBs) of Kutch (west) police and Rajkot Rural police nabbed him from Haldwani in Uttarakhand on April 1. Three others — Shyamal Donga, Sagar Kyada and Renish Malaviya — were also nabbed with Donga.

The four men were brought to Bhuj Saturday and produced before a court. Police also arrested Bharat Ramani and Akash Arya for allegedly helping Donga to escape from the hospital.

Police said investigation revealed the accused had drugged policemen who standing guard at the prisoners’ ward at the hospital. “As a part of the conspiracy, one Khali, asked PSI Ramesh Gagal and constable Rajesh Rathod if they wanted juice. As they said yes, the accused fetched juice for them. Probe revealed the juice had been laced with sedative,” Jayesh Panchal, DySP of Bhuj division of Kutch (west) police said. “It has also emerged that PSI MK Bharwad and ASI Alimamad Langa, who were also posted at the ward during a different shift, allowed people to meet Donga and extend the accused facilities which otherwise not alowed,” Panchal said.

Donga was transferred from Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad to Palara jail in December last year. He was admitted to the GK General Hospital on March 26 for treatment from mouth cancer. “It was at Palara jail that he came in contact with Arya, who was lodged in the jail in connection with a murder in 2016. Arya got bail recently. It was Arya who was providing money to the other accused before Donga fled from the hospital,” a source said.

Panchal said Shyamal, Kyada, Renish and Bharat are Donga’s friends and were facing criminal cases. Police recovered two cars, four mobile phones and Rs 3.15 lakh from the accused after they were nabbed in Uttarakhand.