Hire enough staffers at groundnut godowns, traders tell NAFED

Groundnut traders in Gujarat have requested NAFED to increase the manpower in godowns to ensure timely delivery of groundnut. (File) Groundnut traders in Gujarat have requested NAFED to increase the manpower in godowns to ensure timely delivery of groundnut. (File)

OIL MILLERS AND groundnut traders on Wednesday requested National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) to deploy sufficient manpower at godowns for ensuring timely delivery of groundnut, and also sought some relaxations on godown charges.

Top officers of NAFED held a meeting with representatives of Saurashtra Oil Mills Association (SOMA), a Jamnagar-based body of oil-millers, groundnut traders of Saurashtra region and other traders in Rajkot. S K Verman, executive director (oilseed) of NAFED, and Sudhir Malhotra, Ahmedabad branch manager of NAFED, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, SOMA demanded that NAFED give timely delivery of groundnut to traders.

“There is not enough staff at many godowns and therefore traders who purchase groundnut from NAFED are not getting timely delivery. We, therefore, requested NAFED to deploy sufficient manpower at godowns so that oil millers and traders get delivery of oilseed that they need in a time-bound manner,” Sameer Shah, president of SOMA, told The Indian Express.

This is the second meeting between NAFED and oil millers this year after the meeting in May.

Shah said that SOMA also sought waiver of godown charges that NAFED had demanded from purchasers for delay in delivery due to recent police case over alleged adulteration in a groundnut stock stored in a godown in Pedhla village of Jetpur taluka in Rajkot district. “After the Pedhla incident, NAFED had stopped giving delivery of groundnut from nearby godowns. While purchasers were not responsible for delay in delivery, NAFED demanded godown charges from them. At today’s meeting, we demanded that this godown charges cannot be levied on purchasers as they were not responsible. NAFED officers had adopted a conciliatory approach and we are hopeful of a positive solution of this issue,” the SOMA president said.

NAFED executive director and Ahmedabad branch manager could not be reached for comment.

