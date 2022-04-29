Heroin seizure: ‘Afghan refugee’, Delhi youth sent to 12-day custody

An Afghan refugee and a Delhi youth were Thursday sent to 12-day custody of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) by a special court in Bhuj in connection with a heroin seizure worth Rs 280 crore off the Kutch coast.

The ATS produced Abdulrab Abdulkhalek Kakar, a 29-year-old from Afghanistan’s Kandahar, and 28-year-old Avtar Singh alias Sunny Sandhu, a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, before the designated court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Bhuj and sought their custody for 14 days. However, the court granted the ATS their custody for 12 days until 5 pm on May 9, said special public prosecutor Kalpesh Gauswami. The duo were arrested from Delhi in a joint operation by the ATS and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

“Kakar was acting as an interpreter for Raji Haider Zaidi of Jamia Nagar, Sandhu and Imran Amir, a resident of Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh. He knows languages of Afghanistan as well as Persian and Hindi and was playing a key role in smuggling the heroin worth Rs 280 crore into India,” Goswami told The Indian Express. “Zaidi, Sandhu, Kakar and Amir were the intended receivers of the 56-kg heroin consignment that was intercepted off the Jakhau coast,” said ATS chief Deepan Bhadran.