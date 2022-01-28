Harshadkunvariba, princess of Jamnagar royal family, passes away

Harshadkunvariba, the princess of the royal family of Jamnagar, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad Friday. She was the elder sister of Jamsaheb Shatrushalyasinhji, the patriarch of the royal family of Jamnagar, and was 86.

“With a heavy heart, I convey to my family and people that the princess of the royal family of Jamnagar, Harshadkunvariba, breathed her last while undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad,” the Jamsaheb announced in an official release.

The head of the royal family of the erstwhile state of Navanagar said his elder sister’s love and affection and guidance would always be unforgettable and that they remained enshrined in his heart.

“Our family is getting continued love and trust from Jamnagar and the world at large. I am thankful to all of you and God for that. I am breaking this sad news to my global family with a heavy heart,” Shatrushalyasinhji further stated.