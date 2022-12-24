scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Harsh Sanghavi flags off 5 e-buses in Rajkot

At a ceremony organised at the GSRTC busport on Dhebar Road of the city, Sangahvi flagged off the new buses in the presence of Social Justice and Empower Minister Bhanuben Babariya and local BJP MLAs.

This is the second batch of e-buses to be inducted into the fleet of Rajkot depot. (File)
MINISTER of State for Tourism, Harsh Sangahvi flagged off five electric buses (e-buses) of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) from Rajkot busport for their maiden trips to Junagadh city on Saturday.

At a ceremony organised at the GSRTC busport on Dhebar Road of the city, Sangahvi flagged off the new buses in the presence of Social Justice and Empower Minister Bhanuben Babariya and local BJP MLAs.

This is the second batch of e-buses to be inducted into the fleet of Rajkot depot. A few electric buses are already plying between Rajkot and Jamnagar cities. An official release said that the five new buses inducted on Saturday will ply between Rajkot and Junagadh. These 33-seater buses are fully air-conditioned and one-way fare will be Rs150. Each of the passenger seat in these buses have a mobile phone charging ports.

