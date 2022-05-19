Hardik quit Congress to avoid jail in sedition cases: Thakor

A day after Hardik Patel quit Congress, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor Thursday claimed that the Patidar leader feared that he would be jailed in connection with the sedition cases filed against him and therefore, he sought sharan (refuge) of ‘someone’ and thereby become a rashtrabhakta (patriot) instead.

Interacting with journalists on the sidelines of Congress’s Chitan Shibir for Saurasthra zone, Thakor said, “The question facing him him was whether he should continue to be in Congress while fighting cases of sedition filed against him and be prepared even to go to jail… But if he joined BJP or quit Congress, he could avoid going to jail and instead would become a deshbhakta or rashtrabhakta from a traitor… He has decided that he would not be a traitor and not go to jail in connection with sedition cases and instead seek refuge of someone and become a rashtrabhakta,” Thakor said.

Hardik, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee working president, had resigned from the party accusing the party leadership of indifference and lack of seriousness of purpose.

Thakor also took pot-shots at Hardik for the latter’s claim that many more from Congress were to follow his example.

“Hardik called everyone, informing them that he was quitting the Congress and exhorted them also to join him in leaving the party. Yesterday, he officially quit Congress. But till now, I have not received any official resignation letter from any Congress worker so far,” the GPCC president added.

Thakor also said that Congress leaders’ meeting with Naresh Patel at the latter’s farmhouse in Rajkot was a courtesy call but reiterated that Congress has invited him to join the party formally.

“Since we all were here, he had invited us for tea and refreshment so we went there and stayed there for 10 to 15 minutes… The top leadership of Gujarat Congress has invited him publicly as well as by meeting in person to join Congress,” said Thakor.