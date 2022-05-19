scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Hardik quit Congress to avoid jail in sedition cases: Thakor

Hardik, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee working president, had resigned from the party accusing the party leadership of indifference and lack of seriousness of purpose.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
Updated: May 19, 2022 8:22:36 pm
Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor (left) and Hardik Patel (right). (File)

A day after Hardik Patel quit Congress, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor Thursday claimed that the Patidar leader feared that he would be jailed in connection with the sedition cases filed against him and therefore, he sought sharan (refuge) of ‘someone’ and thereby become a rashtrabhakta (patriot) instead.

Interacting with journalists on the sidelines of Congress’s Chitan Shibir for Saurasthra zone, Thakor said, “The question facing him him was whether he should continue to be in Congress while fighting cases of sedition filed against him and be prepared even to go to jail… But if he joined BJP or quit Congress, he could avoid going to jail and instead would become a deshbhakta or rashtrabhakta from a traitor… He has decided that he would not be a traitor and not go to jail in connection with sedition cases and instead seek refuge of someone and become a rashtrabhakta,” Thakor said.

Also Read |Hardik Patel planned to harm Congress, his resignation drafted in BJP office: Jagdish Thakor

Hardik, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee working president, had resigned from the party accusing the party leadership of indifference and lack of seriousness of purpose.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Thakor also took pot-shots at Hardik for the latter’s claim that many more from Congress were to follow his example.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
More Premium Stories >>

“Hardik called everyone, informing them that he was quitting the Congress and exhorted them also to join him in leaving the party. Yesterday, he officially quit Congress. But till now, I have not received any official resignation letter from any Congress worker so far,” the GPCC president added.

Thakor also said that Congress leaders’ meeting with Naresh Patel at the latter’s farmhouse in Rajkot was a courtesy call but reiterated that Congress has invited him to join the party formally.

“Since we all were here, he had invited us for tea and refreshment so we went there and stayed there for 10 to 15 minutes… The top leadership of Gujarat Congress has invited him publicly as well as by meeting in person to join Congress,” said Thakor.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement