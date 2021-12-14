Gujarat: Youth ‘kills self’ after failing to clear police recruitment test

Days after he failed to clear the physical test for police recruitment, a youth from Gujarat’s Rajkot district allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at his home late on Monday.

Nikunj Makwana (26), a resident of Lili Sajadiyali village located around 30 km from Rajkot, consumed poison at his home on Monday afternoon, the police said. Makwana was rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital at 6.15 pm but he succumbed at 7.30 pm, Aji Dam police said.

“Makwana had appeared in the physical test conducted recently as part of the ongoing police recruitment drive, but had failed. However, investigation is on to ascertain what exactly caused him to take the extreme step,” said Kalubhai Gameti, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Aji Dam police station.

Makwana’s father is a blacksmith, while his elder brother is a teacher, the ASI said. “We have not recovered any suicide note so far,” added the ASI.