Gujarat youth won’t give an inch of space to AAP’s ‘revdi and bevdi’ politics: Tejasvi Surya

Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s poll promises in Gujarat, BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya Saturday said the youth of Gujarat will not give an inch of space to ‘revdi’ (freebies) politics and bevdi (drunk) politics” of the AAP.

“It is certain that the youth of Gujarat have resolved this time round to speed up the development march of Gujarat which had begun around 30 years ago. It is also quite certain that the youth of Gujarat will not give an inch of the pious land of Gujarat to ‘revdi’ politics and ‘bevdi’ politics,” Surya said, while addressing a press conference in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Surya, who represents Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency, was in Rajkot to address the executive of BJP Yuva Morcha unit for Gujarat. He led a roadshow in Rajkot and was to address a meeting of youth in Amreli district later in the evening after addressing the executive in Rajkot.

Also read | Kejriwal doubles down on freebies, makes promises to sarpanches if voted to power in Gujarat

In the run up to the Assembly election due in December in Gujarat, the AAP supremo has made several promises that include hiking the pay grade of Gujarat police, regularising teachers working on probation as well as on contract basis, overhaul of government schools that would provide “good education for free”, good hospitals that offer free medical treatment etc.

Kejriwal has been intensely campaigning in Gujarat for the past two months, promising 300 units of free electricity to households, Rs1000 monthly cash allowance to all women, 10 lakh government jobs, procuring farmers’ produce at minimum support price and supplying farmers electricity for 12 hours during daytime as well as writing off up to Rs 2 lakh worth of farm loans of every farmer etc.

“The Yuva Morcha is committed to achieving this objective. It will be discussed at the executive in Rajkot as well as in programmes of the Yuva Morcha in the next two to three months,” the BJP’s youth wing leader said, and added that he was fully confident of BJP’s victory in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election in which Yuva Morcha would play a key role.

Kejriwal, the leader who makes the biggest U-turns in India: Tejasvi Surya

Advertisement

But Surya claimed that Kejriwal has no credibility as the AAP government’s track record in Delhi is not flattering. “Arvind Kejriwal’s politics is politics without credibility and politics without integrity. The leader who makes the biggest U-turns in India is Kejriwal. His politics runs like the odd-even (formula for vehicles to ply on Delhi roads to control pollution). So, the youth of Gujarat and the country don’t take Arvind Kejriwal’s statements seriously,” Surya said and added that the BJP has been exposing the track record of his government in Delhi on an every-day basis.

“His claim of goods schools is busted. His claim of ‘mohalla’ clinics is busted. His claim of clean politics died long ago and the last nail in the coffin of clean politics was when the CBI reached Manish Sisodia’s house and tapped him for his involvement in the liquor (policy) scam,” Surya said.

On the other hand, the BJP leader said that his party is running a transparent government. “For the past 27 years, we have seen clean governance, transparent governance, governance which has produced progress and prosperity for the weakest and the poorest in the state,” said Surya, while reiterating that the youth of Gujarat will not give an inch of political space to ‘revdi and bevdi’ politics of the AAP.

Advertisement

Why don’t people get facilities like ministers: Kejriwal

However, Kejriwal, who was also in Rajkot Saturday, countered Surya’s allegations in his customary style. “When they themselves use free electricity, it is okay for them but when people get electricity free, they term it ‘revdi’. When I promise people employment, unemployment allowance, they say it is ‘revdi’. We are asking why people should not get the facilities that Surya, their ministers, MLAs and MPs are getting. They fly onboard planes free of cost. So, at least give free bus rides to people. They get up to 4,000 units of free electricity so at least give 300 units to people,” Kejriwal said.

Apparently hitting out at AAP over its poll promises like free electricity, free medical treatment, monthly cash grants, etc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in July that “revdi culture” was dangerous.

“Today in our country, attempts are being made to collect votes by distributing free revdis (sweets). This revdi culture is very dangerous for the development of the country. People of the country, especially the youth, need to be careful of this revdi culture. People of revdi culture will not build expressways, airports or defence corridors for you,” Modi said, while addressing a public meeting in Lucknow on July 16.

Ever since, the BJP leaders have been repeatedly terming AAP’s poll promises as ‘revdi’ or freebees and have also been accusing AAP of double-speak, claiming there is vast difference in claims of AAP government and ground reality.