Gujarat: Three workers killed in blast at cement factory

Three workers were killed in a blast at a cement manufacturing plant in Padidad village in Gujarat’s Rajkot district early on Monday, the police said.

Gondal taluka police said the incident occurred around 5 am when the workers at the Hi-Bond Cement plant were engaged in welding and the sparks caused a blast in a storage structure. The workers were hit by the debris and many sustained injuries on their hands and legs, the police said.

“Three workers were killed. We have reached the factory premises and are ascertaining further details,” J M Dwivedi, deputy director of industrial safety and health in Rajkot, told The Indian Express.

The victims were identified as Ashish Solanki (25), Rahul Pampaniya (22) and Amarnath Vishwakarma (30). Police said Solanki was a native of Devalpur village in Kodinar while Pampaniya was a native of Sutrapada village in Gir Somnath. Vishwakarma was a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Gondal for treatment. Their bodies were later shifted to another hospital for post-mortem,” a police officer said.

The plant is spread over 366 hectares and has the capacity to manufacture 1.5 million tonnes of cement per year.