Gujarat: Three women die by ‘suicide’ at relative’s home in Bhanvad

Three women allegedly died by suicide at their relative’s home in Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district on Monday. Police said that the women could have taken the step owing to financial stress.

Jennambanu Sarvaniya (63), her daughter Noorjha Sheikh (42) and Noorjha’s daughter Mukramin alias Sahista Sheikh (18) were found unconscious at the residence of one Ibrahim Sama in Datarvadi area of Bhanvad town. “The three were sleeping in the same room as Sama’s wife but did not wake up on Monday morning. Finding them unconscious, their hosts contacted an emergency number. A paramedic in an ambulance responded to the call and reached the spot. After assessing the condition of the three women, the paramedic pronounced them dead,” the in-charge of Bhanvad police station, Nikunj Soni, said.

The bodies of the three women were later shifted to a government hospital in Bhanvad. “According to primary post-mortem reports, the three women died after consuming some poisonous substance. However, we have not recovered any vial or found any traces of any poisonous substance from their room. Nor has any suicide note been recovered,” Soni said.

The three women were residents of Shankar Tekri area of Jamnagar city in the adjoining Jamnagar district.

“Both Sarvaniya and Noorjha had lost their husbands. The women used to primarily work for a catering service. They also did some brass-work jobs at home and received widow pension from the state government. They were, reportedly, under financial stress,” the police official said, adding that Mukramin was unmarried.

Police said that Sarvaniya’s son, Hanif, was living separately. Sarvaniya used to live with her daughter and granddaughter. Based on information provided by Hanif, Bhanvad Police have registered a case of accidental deaths.