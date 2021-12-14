Gujarat: Woman killed, 3 injured as house collapses in Bhavnagar

A 22-year-old woman was killed and three others injured after the house in which they lived collapsed abruptly at Bhadevani Sheri in Bhavnagar city on Tuesday. Officers of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said firefighters pulled the injured out of the debris and rushed them to a government hospital.

“The incident took place around 5.30 am when the house collapsed all of a sudden, trapping four persons under it. One of them managed to crawl out of the debris. Our firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued two of them, but one woman died before she could be saved,” Mukul Gandhi, Municipal Commissioner of Bhavnagar told The Indian Express.

The Bhavnagar fire department identified the house’s occupants as Dipak Rajpura (53), his wife Nayna (50), their son Meet (25) and Meet’s wife Riddhi (22). “Riddhi was trapped in the debris after the three-storey building came crashing down, and died on the spot. We rescued the others and rushed them to Sir T General Hospital,” said M M Hirapara, Chief Fire Officer (in-charge), Bhavnagar.

Gandhi said the three others escaped with minor injuries. “Two of them were admitted. As per the doctors, one was discharged around noon while the other has been kept under observation while the results of scans are awaited.”

Hirapara said the old house was reduced entirely to rubble after the incident occurred early in the morning. “We got a call about the collapse at 5.40 am and we completed the rescue operation within an hour,” he added.

Bhadevani Sheri is located near Rupam cinema theatre and is part of the old city area of Bhavnagar. “As per primary details, it was a very old house and the owner had added an additional slab around 10 to 12 years ago without seeking clearance from the BMC. The house had wooden beams and the owner had apparently not assessed the capacity of the beams to bear the extra load,” the municipal commissioner said.