Gujarat: 5 wolf cubs born at Junagadh zoo, stock reaches 50

Five pups of Indian grey wolf were born at Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat’s Junagadh on Monday, taking the total number of wolves in the zoo to 50. The delivery came around three weeks after another wolf had also delivered five pups in the zoo.

“Five pups are born at Sakkarbaug Zoo, Junagadh. With this, now we have a healthy stock of 50 Indian grey wolves. The Sakkarbaug Zoo team is taking care of the newborn,” Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF), Junagadh wildlife circle, said.

Established in 1863, Sakkarbaug Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the country and it has been acting as the coordinating zoo for the conservation breeding programme of Indian grey wolf species, launched by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2016-17. According to data available with the zoo, 40 wolf pups have been born in the zoo since 2016-17 as part of the conservation breeding programme; three births each in 2016-17 and 2017-18, two in 2018-19, 14 in 2019-20, seven in 2020-21 and 11 so far this year.

As another female wolf also had a litter of five pups on November 18, of the 14 pubs born this year, 10 have been delivered within 18 days.

“In the total stock of 50, ten animals were either rescued, treated and bred and came to the Sakkarbaug zoo as part of the bloodline exchange programme with other zoos such as Jaipur zoo, Mysore zoo. Thirty-two births have been reported in the last two-and-a-half years. Scientific animal husbandry and breeding practices have contributed most towards the success,” Abhishekh Kumar, director of Sakkarbaug Zoo, said.

The Sakkarbaug Zoo is also the coordinating zoo for conservation breeding of Gir lions, Indian wild ass and four-horned antelope. Last month, five lion cubs and five striped hyena cubs were delivered in the zoo.